Chicago critics name ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ the year’s best film

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Martin Scorsese’s epic account of murders among the Osage Nation in the 1920s, was named the best film of 2023 by the Chicago Film Critics Association.

In its annual awards, announced Tuesday, the group also singles out the film for best adapted screenplay (by Scorsese and Eric Roth) and original score (by Robbie Robertson).

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, is available on demand for home viewing and showing in local theaters.

The best director award goes to the maker of another historical film, Christopher Nolan for “Oppenheimer,” also cited for best cinematography and editing.

In the lead acting categories, the winners are Emma Stone for “Poor Things” and Paul Giamatti for “The Holdovers.” Giamatti’s co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins best supporting actress.

Charles Melton takes two awards for his work in “May December”: best supporting actor and most promising performer. The movie also wins the best original screenplay prize for Samy Burch’s script.

Here are the other winners:

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: “The Boy and the Heron”

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “Kokomo City”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “The Zone of Interest”

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN: “Barbie”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: “Poor Things”

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS: “Godzilla Minus One”

MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER: Celine Song, “Past Lives”