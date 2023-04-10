Michelle Obama guests on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on April 19

WASHINGTON — Former first lady Michelle Obama, who does comedy pretty well and who relishes playing the straight woman or doing some bits herself, guests on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on April 19.

Obama has not been on Fallon’s show since 2021, but it will be the sixth time she’s been at his studio at Rockefeller Center in New York.

Obama never goes on shows without a reason and in this case she has a few projects she wants to promote.

According to a release from NBC, “Obama’s ‘Tonight Show’ appearance comes fresh off the debut of her podcast produced by Higher Ground, ‘Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast.’”

Obama’s visit with Fallon, NBC said, “is also ahead of the Netflix special ‘The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey,’ debuting April 25. Following the release of her second New York Times bestselling book, ‘The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,’ Mrs. Obama set out on a six-city book tour in intimate venues across the U.S.”

More from NBC release: “During prior appearances, she has participated in fan-favorite bits including joining Jimmy for a special edition of Thank You Notes and Tonight Show Surprises where she surprised unsuspecting fans in the elevators at 30 Rock.”



