The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

‘Biosphere’: It’s the end of the movie as we know it, and I feel duped

Two apocalypse survivors live under a dome in social satire that comes to a frustratingly ambiguous conclusion.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE ‘Biosphere’: It’s the end of the movie as we know it, and I feel duped
BIOSPHERE_Still_2.jpg

Sterling K. Brown (left) and Mark Duplass play friends thought to be the last humans left on Earth in “Biosphere.”

IFC Films

The smallest details in the post-apocalyptic social satire “Biosphere” are precise and deliberate and carry meaning, whether it’s a character reading a certain book or the buddy-movie playing on video or the references to a famous line from a certain dinosaur blockbuster or the ongoing discussion about the relationship between the Super Mario Bros. These neat little notes are dropped like so many breadcrumbs along the trail and offer some clever hints about the larger storyline, but that brings us to where “Biosphere” falls short: The Big Picture it is painting remains a bit too fuzzy and frustratingly ambiguous to the end.

“Biosphere” is a two-hander that marks the feature-length directorial debut of the talented Mel Eslyn, a frequent collaborator with Lynn Shelton and Mark and Jay Duplass. In a premise that might have worked better as a stage work in a small theater, or as a short film, the entire story is set within the confines of a loft-condo-sized bio-dome, where Ray (Sterling K. Brown) and Billy (Mark Duplass, who co-wrote the screenplay with Eslyn) are apparently the last two remaining humans on the planet. Outside is nothing but blackness; inside the lights are controlled by a timer to simulate night and day.

We soon learn Ray and Billy have been best friends forever. Ray is smart, serious and scientific; Billy comes across as something of a goof who always seems a beat behind Ray in their conversations as they go for daily jogs inside the bio-dome, tend to their hydroponic garden and tiny pool of fish, play video games and generally try to remain upbeat, even though they’re stuck in a kind of purgatory. We eventually learn Billy was the president of the United States and Ray was a key adviser — and Billy was at least partially responsible, perhaps solely responsible, for whatever cataclysmic event led to the end of the world as we know it.

‘Biosphere’

Untitled

IFC Films presents a film directed by Mel Eslyn and written by Eslyn and Mark Duplass. Running time: 106 minutes. No MPAA rating. Opens Friday at the Wilmette Theatre in Wilmette and Wayfarer Theaters in Highland Park, and on demand.

And then two things happen, and we will tread lightly here because “Biosphere” contains one of the most surprising and disturbing and sure to be polarizing twists of any movie in recent years. The first disturbance comes in the form of a green light that appears in the otherwise pitch-black sky, a light that gradually comes closer and closer. The second disturbance starts with the death of a fish and then escalates into something gonzo bonkers bananas, opening the door to discussion about … well, about a half-dozen hot-button topics that lead to intelligent debate as well as insanely stupid reactions these days. What transpires after that is absurd, provocative, cryptic and intermittently funny and even touching — but it’s also maddeningly incomplete.

Director Eslyn and cinematographer Nathan M. Miller do a remarkable job of giving “Biosphere” a certain fluidity and openness, despite the closed confinement; there are some beautiful extended shots. As you’d expect, Duplass and Brown are terrific together; we instantly believe these two as best friends who drive each other crazy but would do anything for one another. Alas, there’s not enough story here to warrant a feature-length film, and the ending feels like a copout.

Next Up In Movies & TV
‘The Ashley Madison Affair’: Doc on sleazy infidelity website stays faithful to the facts
Things to do in Chicago July 6-12: The Mix
Anime Midwest bringing cosplaying commotion, fandom frenzy to Rosemont
Alan Alda boots, dog tags from ‘M*A*S*H’ going up for auction
Tatum O’Neal reveals she ‘almost died’ following 2020 overdose, stroke
Movie gives South Side’s Khalil Everage the high school experience he never had
The Latest
fd823525_cbc3_49b1_b293_1d824f2bdebf_1.jpg
Health
Despite horror stories and deaths, will Illinois keep expensive prison health care company?
As Wexford Health Sources contract expires, experts worry the state could continue paying big dollars for poor care.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, July 6, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field on July 05, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele puts final touches on bid to start the All-Star Game
Steele held the Brewers to three runs in six innings in the Cubs’ comeback win Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Hottest_Day_Globally.jpg
Environment
Tuesday set an unofficial record for the hottest day on Earth; Wednesday may break it
Tuesday’s global high of 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit was nearly 1.8 degrees higher than the 1979-2000 average, climate forecasters say. Wednesday may be hotter.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_114409742.jpg
Weather
Storms moving into Chicago area bring possibility of minor flooding, meteorologists say
A flood advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for portions of northeast Illinois, including Cook, DuPage and Will counties, according to the National Weather Service.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 