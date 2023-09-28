The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

AI thriller ‘The Creator’ is intelligently shot but artificially scripted

The robot bad guys aren’t really that bad in great-looking sci-fi parable that suffers from schmaltzy dialogue and questionable dramatic choices.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE AI thriller ‘The Creator’ is intelligently shot but artificially scripted
An advanced AI weapon is built in the form of a 6-year-old girl (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) in “The Creator.”

An advanced AI weapon is built in the form of a 6-year-old girl (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) in “The Creator.”

20th Century Studios

Gareth Edwards’ ambitious and visually striking AI parable “The Creator” is a mashup of familiar elements from so many science fiction and war movies that we’re tempted to say it actually could have been written by AI. But I’m not sure Artificial Intelligence is capable of creating such a shamelessly schmaltzy, cornball script that at times makes Michael Bay’s films feel subtle by comparison.

This is a great-looking but strange and mostly unsuccessful hybrid of futuristic sci-fi thrillers and Vietnam War films that combines elements of everything from “District 9” to “Blade Runner” to “Ex Machina” to the “Terminator” franchise to the likes of “Apocalypse Now,” “The Deer Hunter” and “Platoon,” and is filled with head-scratching plot developments and some truly questionable dramatic choices.

As we learn from a newsreel-style prologue, humans and their robot companions were getting along just fine until the year 2055, when an atomic blast claimed the lives of nearly 1 million residents of Los Angeles and destroyed much of the city. The U.S. government banned all AI technology in the West and built a $1 trillion spaceship dubbed NOMAD to roam the East aka New Asia, dropping bombs on any locales where humans and AI beings continued to co-exist, with the goal of eradicating AI from the planet. (There is no concern whatsoever about the mass slaughter of men, women and children along with the humanoid robots. Some of these sequences recall the real-life bombings of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia and are jarring and borderline offensive.)

‘The Creator’

Untitled

20th Century Studios presents a film directed by Gareth Edwards and written by Edwards and Chris Weitz. Running time: 133 minutes. Rated PG-13 (for violence, some bloody images and strong language). Opens Thursday in local theaters.

After a stunning and violent and confusing raid sequence set in the year 2065, we flash forward another five years and catch up with John David Washington’s Joshua (biblical name alert!), a former undercover Special Ops soldier for the U.S. military who has an artificial arm and leg and is haunted by visions of that raid, in which his pregnant wife Maya (Gemma Chan) and unborn child were killed. When U.S. military brass including the hardcore, warmongering Col. Howell (the great Allison Janney, miscast here) approach Joshua about leading them to the hideout of the godlike inventor of AI known as Nirmata because Joshua was oh-so-close to finding Nirmata before tragedy struck, he wants no part of it — until they show him evidence Maya might still be alive, and the mission could also lead him to his beloved dead wife. (We know she’s beloved because we get flashback sequences of them frolicking on the beach.)

With impressively staged battle scenes lighting up the screen along the way, Joshua defies all odds and locates Nirmata’s key invention, an advanced AI weapon that has the form of a 6-year-old girl he names Alphie (played by an adorable Madeleine Yuna Voyles). Like most of the AI beings, Alphie looks exactly like a human, save for the whirling gears near the back of her head. Alphie is an adorable moppet who often sounds like your typical Movie Kid — but she also has incredible powers that she is just learning to harness. Let’s just say when Alphie holds her hands in a prayer-like gesture, stuff is about to get real.

The former Special Ops soldier (John David Washington) assigned to take out humanoid robots starts to sympathize with them.

The former Special Ops soldier (John David Washington) assigned to take out humanoid robots starts to sympathize with them.

20th Century Studios

As Joshua goes on the run with Alphie and gets to know the “Sims” (for Simulants) of New Asia — including Ken Watanabe’s Harun, the obligatory Wise and Noble Warrior/Commander — he becomes increasingly sympathetic to the AI population. They don’t want war with the humans, they just want to co-exist with them! Alphie is more than just a weapon, she’s a real girl! If only the Americans would stop invading Vietnam …

You get the idea. And if you don’t, the screenplay will hammer it home with yet another schmaltzy scene making sure we understand the true villains here are the bomb-crazed, duplicitous military leaders, and the good guys are the robots and their human friends.

Working from a screenplay he co-wrote with Chris Weitz, the talented Edwards (“Monsters,” “Godzilla,” “Rogue One”) creates a unique cinematic world by shooting first in real-world locations (with the brilliant cinematographers Greig Fraser and Oren Soffer) and then enlisting the services of the legendary Industrial Light & Magic artists to add the amazing and often gorgeous CGI. The result is an $80 million film that frankly looks more “real” and pops on screen in more impressive fashion than many of the Marvel and DC movies that cost much more. Unfortunately, “The Creator” falls short of its admirable reach on a number of levels, including John David Washington’s limited-range lead performance, which feels flat and then forced and never achieves iconic anti-hero status; some truly cringe-inducing dialogue, and an almost unbearably sentimental ending for some of the main characters. “The Creator” is big on flashy spectacle but small on truly original ideas.


Next Up In Movies & TV
Things to do in Chicago Sept. 28-Oct. 4: The Mix
‘The Kill Room’: Thurman, Jackson show great chemistry in a dark, well-acted art satire
Late-night TV shows announce return after writers strike ends
‘Fair Play’ a searing, nicely sordid psychosexual thriller in the world of high finance
‘DWTS’ to premiere as scheduled Tuesday after writers reach a deal
David McCallum, ‘Man From U.N.C.L.E.’ and ‘NCIS’ actor, dies at 90
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband has obvious attraction to younger woman
Wife thought the object of his affections was out of their lives forever, but now she has re-emerged.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Fred Hampton of the Illinois Black Panther Party at a rally outside the federal courthouse in Chicago on Oct. 29, 1969. The rally was part of a protest against the trial of the Chicago Seven, who were accused of conspiracy to cause a riot during the Democratic National Convention in 1968.
Other Views
Teach the real legacy of Fred Hampton and the Black Panthers to inspire our youth
Let’s create a curriculum on Fred Hampton’s life. In contrast to the myth of the “gun-toting” Black Panthers, they laid the groundwork for many of the social service programs we know today, such as school breakfasts, day care and sickle cell testing.
By Marilyn Katz
 
Former President Donald Trump pauses before ending his remarks at a rally in Summerville, S.C., Sept. 25, 2023. A judge’s ruling that Trump committed fraud as he built his real-estate empire tarnishes the former president’s image as a business titan and could strip him of his authority to make major decisions about the future of his marquee properties in his home state
Editorials
Judge’s ruling makes it official: Trump’s a fraud
A New York judge ruled this week that the former president’s business acumen was built on deception.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A pile of Oxycodone pills displayed on a table, June 17, 2019. Oregon’s decriminalization of drug use has not led to a decrease in opioid deaths, but decriminalization is not the problem, Jacob Sullum writes.
Columnists
Why Oregon is wrong to consider repeal of drug law reform
Oregonians are understandably troubled by the nuisance of public drug use since the state decriminalized low-level possession of illegal drugs. But reversing Measure 110 is not the answer.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 