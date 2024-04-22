The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
Movies and TV Entertainment and Culture Columnists

'Downtown Owl': '80s period piece doesn't know what it wants to be

Co-director Lily Rabe stars as small-town newcomer in disjointed adaptation of Chuck Klosterman novel.

By  Richard Roeper
   
SHARE 'Downtown Owl': '80s period piece doesn't know what it wants to be
Naomi (Vanessa Hudgens, left) invites newcomer Julia (Lily Rabe) out to the bar in "Downtown Owl."

Naomi (Vanessa Hudgens, left) invites newcomer Julia (Lily Rabe) out to the bar in “Downtown Owl.”

Stage 6 Films

Let’s talk about the high school football team in the disjointed and tonally uncertain Americana period piece “Downtown Owl,” an adaptation of the 2008 debut novel by the cool and acclaimed pop culture essayist and author Chuck Klosterman.

By my count, we see a maximum of eight players in a practice sequence, even fewer in a locker room scene. Granted, we’re not talking about “Friday Night Lights” or “Rudy” here — this isn’t a football movie — but even for a low-budget, indie-style film, it’s not that much of a financial strain to at least put enough extras in uniforms to reasonably approximate an actual team. The same goes for the high school classroom and hallway scenes here; it appears there are only a handful of students, only a couple of teachers.

All right, let’s say co-directors (and real-life partners) Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater are going for something approximating a filmed stage play, with dialogue ranging from gritty and grounded to self-consciously stylized. Still, whether it’s the depictions of high school life that are so unrealistic they take us out of the movie, or the inconsistent and frequently off-putting actions by Rabe’s Julia in the lead role, “Downtown Owl” never quite seems fully confident of its identity and purpose. It’s an occasionally interesting, well-acted mess.

'Downtown Owl'

Stage 6 Films presents a film directed by Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater and written by Linklater, based on a novel by Chuck Klosterman. Running time: 88 minutes. Rated R (for language, some drug use and sexual references). Available Tuesday on demand.

The story kicks off with Julia arriving in the cloistered town of Owl, North Dakota, in 1983, where she has taken a temporary teaching job while her husband finishes his graduate thesis. Julia is immediately befriended by the boisterous and obnoxious Naomi (an overacting Vanessa Hudgens, affecting an accent that makes it sound like she watched “Fargo” one too many times), who has little trouble cajoling Julia into getting hammered nearly every night. (They’re usually the only women at the bar, which is populated by dull men with nicknames such as Dog Lover, Bull Calf, The Flaw Brothers and Brother Killer.)

Nearly every character in “Downtown Owl” is more of a type or a symbol. Old-timey townie Horace (the great Ed Harris) is the moral conscience of the town, who lives a life of overwhelming sadness while caring for his comatose wife. Bison rancher Vance (Henry Golding), a rather dim and uninteresting fellow, is still treated like a hero due to one unlikely play he made as a backup quarterback years ago. Sensitive football player Mitch (August Blanco Rosenstein), who doesn’t even like football, probably knows he’ll be going through a Vince state and then the Horace stage of his life in this nowhere town. We get it.

The filmmakers also fumble an absolutely cringe-y subplot about the football coach (Finn Wittrock) impregnating a student (Arden Michalec). Through all of this, Rabe plays it to the rafters, turning Julia into a mostly unlikable and at times pathetically misguided trainwreck who keeps making bad decisions. When Julia tries to offer guidance to a troubled student, the reply comes: “No offense, but if I needed to talk to an adult, why would I talk to you?”

Precisely.

Next Up In Movies & TV
Watch and learn: Chicago Palestine Film Festival aims to entertain, educate
Solid FX doc 'Broken Horses' offers answers on why the animals keep dying young
Ebertfest in Champaign a time for discovery and rediscovery
'Abigail': When the victims aren't exploding, the vampire story is meandering
'Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare' credits real WWII rule-breakers with some unreal adventures
Stephen Colbert to move 'Late Show' to Chicago for Democratic convention
The Latest
Money
Retailer Express files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, announces store closures, possible sale
The retailer operates 24 stores in Illinois, according to its website, including a site at Water Tower Place and on State Street.
By Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Anne D’Innocenzio | AP
 
Kyle Hendricks
Cubs
Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks tries to stay positive amid struggles
Hendricks making longer outings would make things easier for manager Craig Counsell and the bullpen.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Eddie Izzard plays all the roles in a "Hamlet" production at Chicago Shakespeare Theater through May 4.
Theater
Eddie Izzard delivers solo 'Hamlet' with range, directness of a stand-up comedian
English actor’s straightforward take on the tragedy at Chicago Shakespeare Theater prizes clarity above all.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 
O'Hare International Airport on February 05, 2021. Scott Olson/Getty Images
Transportation
$200 million makeover of O'Hare's Terminal 3 takes off as airlines mull deal on expansion, Global Terminal
The Terminal 3 project, made possible by $90 million in federal grants, includes wider concourses, renovated restrooms, a revamped baggage claim area, more concession space and a host of other passenger amenities.
By Fran Spielman
 
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
1 killed, 3 hurt in Oak Forest shooting
A person was detained on the scene for alleged involvement, police said. One of the victims, a 39-year-old man, died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiners Office.
By Sun-Times Wire
 