Ravinia 2024 lineup includes Tony Bennett tribute by Michael Feinstein

Tony Bennett isn't around anymore for his annual summer serenade at Ravinia, but the idyllic Highland Park venue hopes his fans will still turn out for the next best thing.

Bennett's friend Michael Feinstein — the singer, pianist and caretaker of the Great American Songbook — is set to take the outdoor stage on June 23 to pay tribute to the man they called "Mr. Ravinia."

It's a tour stop for the show, called "Because of You," which teams Feinstein with the Carnegie Hall Big Band for such Bennett favorites as “Rags to Riches,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “The Best is Yet To Come."

Bennett, who died last July, performed more than 40 times at Ravinia and was one of the enue's most popular draws.

The show is one of dozens of pop and jazz concerts announced early Thursday as part of Ravinia's summer 2024 lineup.

Several acts will be making their Ravinia debuts, including "Dear Evan Hansen" Tony winner Ben Platt (June 28), Milwaukee rockers Violent Femmes (June 21 with the Chicago Philharmonic) and rising jazz vocalist Samara Joy (Aug. 25).

Among the summer's returning artists:



James Taylor on June 8-9

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss on June 12

Michael Franti & Spearhead on June 15

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue on June 19 (featuring Big Boi and Danielle Ponder in their Ravinia debuts)

Little Feat and Los Lobos on June 22

The Who singer Roger Daltrey on June 29

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band on June 30

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & the Imposters on July 6

The Beach Boys with John Stamos on July 7

Norah Jones and guest Mavis Staples on July 14

Angélique Kidjo on Aug. 8

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge on Aug. 11

O.A.R. and Fitz & the Tantrums on Aug. 23

The Roots on Aug. 24 (with Digable Planets and Arrested Development in their Ravinia debuts)

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd on Aug. 29

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Sept. 8

As is customary, the season will close with Fiesta Ravinia, a daylong celebration of Mexican culture this year headlined by Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas. (Sept. 15)

The full summer schedule and ticketing information can be found at ravinia.org.