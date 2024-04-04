The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Nation/World News Chicago

Chicago students in Taiwan uninjured in earthquake

The students from St. Ignatius College Prep were eating breakfast when the ground shook, according to the school’s Facebook page.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE Chicago students in Taiwan uninjured in earthquake
Bulldozers are being used to remove debris near a damaged building in Hualien, after a major earthquake hit Taiwan's east.

Taiwan rescuers worked on April 4 to reach scores of people trapped in highway tunnels as engineers began a massive clear-up operation a day after the island’s biggest earthquake in a quarter of a century.

Getty

A group of Chicago high school students studying in Taiwan is safe after a devastating earthquake struck Wednesday morning, the school says.

St. Ignatius College Prep staff have been in touch with the group of students and staff in Taiwan, who were eating breakfast when the 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck, according to a post on the school's Facebook page. None of the students or staff was injured.

"The group is in good and brave spirits!" the post reads. "We are SO grateful for that!!!"

The earthquake is the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years and at least nine people have died, according to the Associated Press. Search and rescue efforts have been launched for others who may be stuck under the rubble of collapsed buildings. More than 1,000 people have been injured.

The earthquake struck the country's eastern region near the city of Hualien, and the St. Ignatius group was traveling west to safer ground, according to the school.

Next Up In News
Wendy’s drive-thru worker shot in Chatham
Inside the Chicago court fight on Black hair care
Chicago students build bridges, honor slain Hyde Park bartender through ‘beautiful game of chess’
Driver fleeing traffic stop in Auburn Gresham hits cyclist
Biden faces protest over his support for Israel during White House meeting
Naperville teen, 2 others killed in avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_653.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m the one people choose for airing out their trauma
‘Human landfill’ can’t understand being singled out by acquaintances eager to dump the horrors of their past.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscope for Thursday, April 4, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
Activists Protest Outside The White House Calling For A Ceasefire In Gaza War
Israel-Hamas War
Biden faces protest over his support for Israel during White House meeting
Chicago-area doctor Thaer Ahmad, who has treated patients in Gaza, walked out of a meeting of Muslim leaders Tuesday in protest of the administration’s continued support of Israel.
By Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ bullpen fills in for Justin Steele in 9-8 win over Rockies
The Cubs completed a three-game sweep in their first home series of the season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Switzerland Avalanche
News
Naperville teen, 2 others killed in avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt
The avalanche occurred about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak. Rescuers recovered three bodies and the injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man.
By Daily Herald
 