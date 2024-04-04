Chicago students in Taiwan uninjured in earthquake

A group of Chicago high school students studying in Taiwan is safe after a devastating earthquake struck Wednesday morning, the school says.

St. Ignatius College Prep staff have been in touch with the group of students and staff in Taiwan, who were eating breakfast when the 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck, according to a post on the school's Facebook page. None of the students or staff was injured.

"The group is in good and brave spirits!" the post reads. "We are SO grateful for that!!!"

The earthquake is the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years and at least nine people have died, according to the Associated Press. Search and rescue efforts have been launched for others who may be stuck under the rubble of collapsed buildings. More than 1,000 people have been injured.

The earthquake struck the country's eastern region near the city of Hualien, and the St. Ignatius group was traveling west to safer ground, according to the school.