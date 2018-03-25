1 dead, 1 injured in National Guard vehicle crash outside Rockford: police

A person died, and one was seriously injured, Sunday when an Illinois National Guard military vehicle crashed outside Rockford, Illinois State Police said.

About 11 a.m., the military vehicle was going east on I-90 in Winnebago County at mile marker 10, near Rock Cut State Park, when it crashed, police said.

One occupant was pronounced at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. Lanes on I-90 were closed during an investigation.

The coroner did not immediately confirm the death.