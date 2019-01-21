1 dead, 4 wounded in Sunday shootings

At least five people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago on Sunday.

The sole murder victim was a teenage boy who was found shot to death in a South Side apartment stairwell.

Tion Anderson, 18, was shot about 10:30 a.m. on the third floor of a building in the 1600 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Anderson fell and was found on the second floor landing, authorities said.

Neighbors called police, who found Anderson with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting, and offered no description of the shooter.

In other shootings, a man was shot after rebuffing two people trying to a bum a cigarette from him in the South Shore neighborhood on the Far South.

At 2:51 a.m., the 49-year-old left a store in the 1700 block of East 78th Street and crossed paths with two males he did not know, police said. As he was walking away, they found him again and asked for a cigarette. When the 49-year-old said no, one of the males shot him in the left arm. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Shooters unleashed gunfire at three people, leaving one in critical condition, Sunday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Two men, ages 21 and 18, and a 16-year-old boy were standing inside an alley outside a home at 2:11 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Honore Street, police said. Several males walked up and began shooting.

The 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The older man had a gunshot wound in the left leg and was also brought there. The boy was shot in the right buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

On Saturday, at least three people were killed and six others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.