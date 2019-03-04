1 killed, 7 wounded in Chicago shootings on Sunday

A woman died and seven others were wounded in citywide gun violence on Sunday.

The 22-year-old woman was killed in the morning by gunfire that flew into an Englewood residence. She was hanging out with a group of people at 1:21 a.m. inside the home in the 7200 block of South May when a bullet pierced the window, according to police.

It lodged inside her head, and she was pronounced dead on scene, police said. No one is in custody, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the fatality.

In nonfatal shootings, six people were shot after gunfire erupted at 3:43 a.m. inside a private lounge, located in the 2900 block of East 79th Street in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

Witnesses told investigators they were dancing at the club when shots rang out and people fell to the floor, police said. A 24-year-old woman told detectives she heard gunshots before feeling a bullet rip through her leg.

She and a 26-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks and chest were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Later on that morning, four people who were wounded in the same shooting showed up at hospitals. They included three men and a woman, 29, police said. No one is in custody for the shooting.

Detectives are looking into whether the club’s license holders or attendees have ties to gangs or organized crime, police said.

Sunday’s third reported shooting left a man seriously wounded during the morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 27-year-old was shot in his shoulder at 5:19 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Lawndale, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

On Saturday, one person was killed and five others were wounded in citywide gun violence.