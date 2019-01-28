1 shot in Chicago on Sunday

Only one person was shot within city limits over a 24-hour period on Sunday.

At night, a 22-year-old man was wounded by gunfire during an attempted robbery in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side, Chicago police said. He was stopped by two males at 10:34 p.m. while walking in the 1900 block of South Fairfield. They pointed a handgun and told him to hand over his belongings.

The 22-year-old pulled out a knife, prompting one of the males to shoot him in the lower left leg, police said. They ran away, and the 22-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody.

On Saturday, five people were shot in Chicago.