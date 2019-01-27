5 wounded in Saturday shootings

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 in the 8500 block of South Phillips Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least five people were wounded in citywide shootings on Saturday.

Most recently, a 65-year-old man was shot in the back Saturday afternoon in Washington Park on the South Side.

The man was wounded by gunfire at 1:01 p.m. after he refused to let two people into his home in 5900 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

In the morning, a man showed up at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of the head that he said he sustained while on the Near West Side.

At 5:09 a.m., the 25-year-old man said he was walking in the 200 block of South Damen Avenue when he suddenly felt pain in the back of his head and realized he had been shot, police said.

Earlier, a woman was in police custody after shooting an 81-year-old man, critically wounding him, in the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The two of them were arguing and got into a physical struggle inside a home at 1:55 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Phillips, according to Chicago police. During the fight, the woman fired a gun at the 81-year-old’s face.

The 81-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Officers arrested the woman, who is believed to have known the man she shot.

About an hour earlier, a male shooter wounded a man and woman in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 12:43 a.m., a 59-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 12000 block of South State Street when an armed male walked over, police said. He fired multiple bullets at each of them. The man had gunshot wounds in his right arm and leg, and the woman was struck throughout the right side of her body. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

On Friday, one person was killed and another was wounded in citywide shootings.