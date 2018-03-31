2 injured, including CPD officer, in Englewood crash

A Chicago Police officer and another person were injured in a crash early Saturday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop at 1:29 a.m. in the 300 block of West 71st Street when a Dodge Durango struck the rear of their squad car, pinning one of them between the two vehicles, according to Chicago Police.

The officer suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The Durango’s male driver, whose age wasn’t immediately know, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in an unknown condition, police said. The nature of his injury wasn’t immediately known.