2 males use crow bar in store burglaries on North Side: police

Police are looking for two burglars who looted stores of make-up products during the morning this week in the Lake View and Sheffields neighborhood on the North Side.

Two males, dressed in all-black, used a pry tool or crow bar to get inside cosmetic-selling businesses, according to a community alert from Chicago police. At least once, the duo fled in a white or silver pick-up truck.

The incidents happened:

at 5:34 a.m. Feb. 20 in the 3500 block of North Southport; and

at 5:50 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 2200 block of North Halsted.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.