2 men shot, 1 critically hurt, while walking in Uptown

Two men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Tuesday night in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The men, ages 23 and 27, were walking about 8:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Argyle when another male approached them and opened fire, according to Chicago police. The older man was hit multiple times, while the younger man was struck in his jaw.

They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where the older man was listed in critical condition and the younger man’s condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.