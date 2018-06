2 men wounded in West Englewood shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:40 a.m., the men, ages 20 and 21, were standing outside in the 6600 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone shot them in their legs, Chicago Police said. Their conditions stabilized at Holy Cross Hospital.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.