20 wounded — 3 fatally — in weekend shootings

Three people were killed and 17 injured in shootings across Chicago since Friday.

Friday night saw five people shot, one fatally; eight people were shot and one killed Saturday; and seven were shot on Sunday, one of them fatally.

A double shooting Sunday afternoon left a man dead and a boy wounded in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. They were driving at 1:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 55th Street when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Chicago police said.

The man, 21, was shot in his head and later died at a hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death. The boy, 16, was shot in the shoulder and treated at the same hospital, police said.

In another fatal shooting, a man was killed and a woman wounded early Saturday in the Avalon Park community on the South Side.

Bud Clarke, 34, and a woman were arguing with a man in the 8400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, authorities said. The argument turned physical and the man, 46, fired shots at them, police said. Clarke was struck in the chest and the woman, 51, in the ankle.

They were both rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where Clarke died and the woman recovered, authorities said. A gun was recovered at the scene and the suspect was arrested, police said. Charges were pending Sunday morning.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend claimed the life of a 24-year-old man Friday evening in South Side Englewood.

A witness told investigators the man was walking at 7:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Harvard Avenue when a dark-colored car drove up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The medical examiner’s office has not released his name. No one has been arrested.

In nonfatal gun violence, a 62-year-old man was shot Friday night while selling corn in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. He was outside at 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 50th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in his abdomen, police said.

The target of the shooting was believed to be the man’s grandson, who was present, according to a law enforcement source. No one is in custody, police said.

The man’s granddaughter said he was selling corn alone on the street, which he’s done for over a decade. She said the shooter targeted him in the drive-by attack for selling his corn to anyone — including rivals of the gang that fired the shots.

She also said they targeted him to send a message to her brother.

“They meant to hit him,” she said. “It was a message. They’ve robbed him before. We’re just grateful it wasn’t as bad as it could have been… He doesn’t bother nobody.”

Last weekend, a person was killed and 14 others wounded in citywide shootings.