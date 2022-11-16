The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Metra holiday trains to embark for the ‘North Pole’ at Millennium Station next month

The train will make several stops on its journey to the “North Pole.” Riders can expect visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus or elves, and goody bags for kids, officials said.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Metra holiday trains to embark for the ‘North Pole’ at Millennium Station next month
Train cars sit in front of a Metra station in the snow. With the COVID-19 pandemic and a focus on working remotely, Metra’s monthly ridership has declined significantly during the last year,

Metra trains between University Park and Millennium Station will be decked in festive holiday decorations Dec. 3, 10 and 17, and riders will meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves on board.

Jordan Owen/Sun-Times

The polar express is coming to Chicago!

Metra will operate special holiday train rides to Millennium Station with Santa and Mrs. Claus on three weekends in December.

Festive Metra Electric Line trains will run Saturdays Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 11 a.m. from south suburban University Park to Millennium Station, which will be decorated as a “North Pole winter wonderland,” Metra officials said in a statement.

This will be the first time that Metra has decorated one of its trains for the holiday season since 2008, officials said, adding that if the response from the public is good the agency plans to bring the train back next year.

The train will make several stops on its journey to the “North Pole.” Riders can expect visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus or elves, and goody bags for kids, officials said. Santa will also be at Millennium Station, where there will be holiday music, face painting and other holiday-themed activities.

“This is our way to bring a little bit of holiday joy to My Metra riders,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “We encourage everyone to climb on board and make Metra part of their holiday tradition.”

The holiday train will depart Millennium Station at 2:15 p.m., but tickets will be valid for any outbound Metra Electric train on the date of the ticket for those wanting to spend more time in the downtown area.

Tickets for the holiday trains are $5 and will be available starting Nov. 21 and will only be sold at certain stations. Tickets won’t be available on the Ventra app, on the trains or from vending machines.

You can find a list of stations selling holiday train tickets here.

Next Up In News
Hoffman Estates man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of struggling with officers
Dough! Lightfoot lambasted after guards park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
Sen. Durbin: Time running out for Senate to pass “dreamer” legislation
Lightfoot launches lobbying campaign to win City Council approval for Red Line South TIF
Suspect held in fatal South Shore shooting
Security guard shot inside Calumet City mall
The Latest
Federal authorities say this photo depicts Tyng Jing Yang inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Suburban Chicago
Hoffman Estates man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of struggling with officers
The investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot has led to the arrests of roughly 900 people nationwide. Yang is now the 33rd known Illinois resident charged as part of that investigation.
By Jon Seidel
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire after her security detail was photographed parking in a bike lane while she bought doughnuts.
City Hall
Dough! Lightfoot lambasted after guards park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
After the advocacy group Bike Lane Uprising posted photos showing her SUV parked in the busy North Avenue bike lane, the mayor admitted Wednesday, “Obviously, they shouldn’t have parked in a bike lane. ... Period.”
By Fran Spielman and Mary Norkol
 
The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge the errors of his ways in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol,” which is having its world premiere stage debut at Writers Theatre this holiday season.
Holiday Guide 2022
Manual Cinema’s ‘Christmas Carol’ finds alchemy in ordinary objects
Like all Manual Cinema work, “Christmas Carol” is grounded in moving images rendered cinematic via old-school, overhead projectors.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Screen_Shot_2022_11_16_at_11.33.47_AM.png
News
Sen. Durbin: Time running out for Senate to pass “dreamer” legislation
With Republicans set to take control of the House in January, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Democrats need to find 10 Republicans to support Dreamer bill in December,
By Lynn Sweet
 
merlin_107541534.jpg
Sports
Bears RB Trestan Ebner ready for his close-up
Coach Matt Eberflus is optimistic Khalil Herbert will return from injured reserve this season, but until then, Ebner, the rookie from Baylor, has big shoes to fill — but fast feet to fill them. “If I can just get around the edge, I think I can make some big plays this week.”
By Mark Potash
 