Metra holiday trains to embark for the ‘North Pole’ at Millennium Station next month

The polar express is coming to Chicago!

Metra will operate special holiday train rides to Millennium Station with Santa and Mrs. Claus on three weekends in December.

Festive Metra Electric Line trains will run Saturdays Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at 11 a.m. from south suburban University Park to Millennium Station, which will be decorated as a “North Pole winter wonderland,” Metra officials said in a statement.

This will be the first time that Metra has decorated one of its trains for the holiday season since 2008, officials said, adding that if the response from the public is good the agency plans to bring the train back next year.

The train will make several stops on its journey to the “North Pole.” Riders can expect visits from Santa, Mrs. Claus or elves, and goody bags for kids, officials said. Santa will also be at Millennium Station, where there will be holiday music, face painting and other holiday-themed activities.

“This is our way to bring a little bit of holiday joy to My Metra riders,” said Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski. “We encourage everyone to climb on board and make Metra part of their holiday tradition.”

The holiday train will depart Millennium Station at 2:15 p.m., but tickets will be valid for any outbound Metra Electric train on the date of the ticket for those wanting to spend more time in the downtown area.

Tickets for the holiday trains are $5 and will be available starting Nov. 21 and will only be sold at certain stations. Tickets won’t be available on the Ventra app, on the trains or from vending machines.

You can find a list of stations selling holiday train tickets here.

