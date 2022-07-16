The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 16, 2022
CTA employee found dead on train tracks at station in Loop, officials say

The employee was found about 1:50 a.m. on the tracks at the LaSalle/Van Buren station and was pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man allegedly attacked a woman on a CTA train Oct. 13, 2021, in the Loop.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file photo

A CTA employee was found dead on the train tracks at the LaSalle/Van Buren station in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The employee was found about 1:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He may have made contact with the third rail, according to preliminary information.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Brown Line trains were standing at the LaSalle/Van Buren stop for a “medical emergency on the tracks,” according to an alert from CTA.

As of 5 a.m., Brown Line trains were only operating between the Kimball and Merchandise Mart stops due to police investigation, according to CTA’s website. Orange Line service was temporarily suspended between Roosevelt and the Loop due to the investigation.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.
Editorials
Webb Telescope images make us wonder: What’s out there?
Take a moment to look at the images and anticipate more to come. They’re worth celebrating in their own right, and as a welcome antidote to the relentless bad news we hear every day about gun violence, rising inflation, BA.5, government corruption and more.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Two people were dead and a third was injured in a head-on crash July 16, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Morgan Park
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Morgan Park
The crash occurred about 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of South Vincennes Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Drive.
Letters to the Editor
Help South Shore Cultural Center thrive
The center’s advisory council questions the Chicago Park District’s long-term commitment to the vision of those who fought to preserve the center as a cultural asset.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Police tape at a crime scene.
Crime
1 killed, teen among 4 wounded in shootings across Chicago Friday
The fatal attack occurred in Englewood on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A teen boy was grazed by a bullet July 15, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
14-year-old boy grazed by bullet in Woodlawn
The boy was walking about 7:55 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Avenue when he was grazed in the abdomen, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 