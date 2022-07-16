CTA employee found dead on train tracks at station in Loop, officials say

A CTA employee was found dead on the train tracks at the LaSalle/Van Buren station in the Loop, Chicago police said.

The employee was found about 1:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He may have made contact with the third rail, according to preliminary information.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Brown Line trains were standing at the LaSalle/Van Buren stop for a “medical emergency on the tracks,” according to an alert from CTA.

As of 5 a.m., Brown Line trains were only operating between the Kimball and Merchandise Mart stops due to police investigation, according to CTA’s website. Orange Line service was temporarily suspended between Roosevelt and the Loop due to the investigation.

Area Three detectives were investigating.