Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Ferrara Candy Co. fined $200K for safety violations at Bellwood factory

It is the third time in five years the company was cited for amputation hazards at the factory, according to OSHA.

By  David Struett
   
Process areas in operation for chocolate production includes robots, automation and manpower. Ferrara Pan Candies, known for its jawbreakers, lemon heads and Atomic Fireballs, is converting a former distribution center in Bellwood into a full-fledged manufacturing plant, now making a relatively new line of chocolates and in the future, gummy bears. ** Sandra Guy reporting for a story slugged: ECOLFERRARA ** (Photo by Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times)

Workers at Ferrara Candy Co.’s Bellwood manufacturing plant in 2009.

Sun-Times file

The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed a $201,000 fine for Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co. for safety violations at the company’s suburban Bellwood factory.

After an April inspection, Ferrara continued to expose workers to amputation hazards by not cutting power to machines before workers cleared jams and serviced equipment, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration wrote in a Sept. 9 letter to the company.

It is the third time in five years the company was cited for amputation hazards at its facility at 3000 Washington Blvd., OSHA said.

OSHA also cited Ferrara for not providing an eyewash station and for allowing workers to use powered industrial vehicles in disrepair.

The company was cited for four “serious” violations and one repeat violation for power “lockout” procedures, with a proposed fine of $201,379.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the letter to comply with or contest the citations, or to request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director.

“Ferrara Candy Co. knows its workers can suffer debilitating injuries, such as amputations, when machines are not properly de-energized before servicing or maintaining them,” OSHA’s Chicago North Area Director Angeline Loftus said in a news release Wednesday announcing the fine.

“Yet, company personnel continue to expose employees needlessly to these hazards. OSHA will continue to hold manufacturers accountable for using safe work practices, including lockout,” she said.

Ferrara Candy Co., headquartered in the Old Post Office in Chicago, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Ferrara makes non-chocolate candy, including the brands SweetTarts and Trolli. It was bought in 2018 by similarly named Ferrero Group, known for producing Nutella and Kinder products.

