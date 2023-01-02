The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 2, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Community activist turns attention to safety locks to promote responsible gun ownership

“It’s pretty simple: Children are getting a hold of the guns and shooting themselves or turning it on their brothers and sisters accidentally,” Andrew Holmes said Monday

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Community activist turns attention to safety locks to promote responsible gun ownership
Activist Andrew Holmes holds up gun locks Monday in front of a billboard he commissioned to raise awareness of gun safety. The billboard is near 95th Street and Oglesby Avenue on the South Side.

Activist Andrew Holmes holds up gun locks Monday in front of a billboard he commissioned to raise awareness of gun safety. The billboard is near 95th Street and Oglesby Avenue on the South Side.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A community activist and politician known for his anti-violence efforts is working to draw attention to a simple tool he said will help prevent senseless gun deaths and injuries.

Own a gun? “Lock it up,” said Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes.

“It’s pretty simple: Children are getting a hold of the guns and shooting themselves or turning it on their brothers and sisters accidentally,” Holmes said Monday. “One way to prevent that is for people to keep the guns locked up.”

To that end, Holmes said he wants to distribute thousands of free gun safety locks to the community.

Gun locks come in many forms. The locks Holmes is handing out function similar to a bike lock. They have a cable that is threaded into the muzzle, through the barrel and out the ejection port, rendering the gun inoperable. The cable is held in place by a lock.

Gun safety advocates promote such locks because prevent children from being able to fire the weapon but also can be easily and quickly removed if necessary.

A billboard near 95th Street and Oglesby Avenue commissioned by activist Andrew Holmes urges gun owners to keep their weapons locked up.

A billboard near 95th Street and Oglesby Avenue commissioned by activist Andrew Holmes urges gun owners to keep their weapons locked up.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Holmes said the use of locks and gun safes is essential for responsible gun ownership. As such, he said, stores selling guns should make more of an effort provide safety products to their customers, as well.

“If you’re going to sell someone a gun, you should also provide a gun lock,” he said. “Unfortunately, lots of shops don’t.”

Last summer, Holmes said, he and others distributed 300 safety locks in Dolton after a toddler got a hold of a gun in the backseat of a car and accidentally shot and killed his mother when she returned from shopping in the south suburb. The boy’s father was later charged with a misdemeanor weapons offense.

On Sunday, a new billboard commissioned by Holmes went up at 95th Street and Oglesby Avenue to promote responsible gun ownership.

“Lock the guns down,” it declared. “Save our children.”

Holmes said he plans to put that message up on two or three more billboards.

Holmes said he has close to 1,000 locks to distribute and is looking to partner with local churches and Community Alternative Policing Strategy groups to get them into people’s homes. For the moment, he’s passing them out at special events, and by request.

Holmes said the locks were donated by multiple people, including 500 from Chicago Bears guard Michael Schofield.

Activist Andrew Holmes hands out a gun lock to a driver Monday near 95th Street and Oglesby Avenue.

Activist Andrew Holmes hands out a gun lock to a driver Monday near 95th Street and Oglesby Avenue.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dies at 67
Art McNally, Hall of Fame NFL official, dies at age 97
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI heralded as ‘servant of all’ by Cardinal Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral
12-year-old girl dead after single-vehicle crash on the Stevenson Expressway
28 shot, 7 fatally, over holiday weekend
Shots fired at Mariano’s in West Town, where man was killed 2 weeks earlier
The Latest
A photo of Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis running with the ball in a game against the Patriots.
Bears
Bears notebook: WR Dante Pettis flies home, not in concussion protocol
Plus, a look at the Vikings’ plans for Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and others heading into the season finale against the Bears.
By Jason Lieser
 
Fred White, drummer for the band Earth, Wind &amp; Fire, which was founded in Chicago.
Obituaries
Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dies at 67
“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member,” his brother and bandmate Verdine White wrote on Instagram.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
The building at 1 S. Wacker Drive.
Letters to the Editor
Employees, it’s time to return to downtown offices
Our beautiful downtown is dying a slow death without the scores of office workers who used to keep restaurants and other businesses afloat during the week.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs against the Lions on Sunday.
Bears
Film study: Analyzing Justin Fields’ two turnovers and two long runs
If it wasn’t clear enough after Sunday’s 41-10 loss that quarterback Justin Fields needs to improve his passing, consider this: general manager Ryan Poles said it before the Bears even kicked off against the Lions.
By Patrick Finley
 
Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) scores on a 17-yard run in the second quarter Sunday at Ford Field.
Bears
Bears’ defense vows to finish strong after 504-yard debacle vs. Lions
They’ll be playing for pride in the season finale against the Vikings, but that counts for NFL players — whether they’ll be back next season or not.
By Mark Potash
 