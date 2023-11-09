Salvation Army Red Kettle donations to kick off Friday

You might start hearing the ringing of bells and see familiar red aprons as the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kicks off Friday at more than 200 locations across Chicago.

If you don’t have cash, don’t worry. The Salvation Army offers digital donations, with tap to pay, Google or Apple Pay, or donations using a QR code.

The donations collected will be used to fund a variety of Salvation Army programs, including food banks, after-school programs, summer camps, addiction rehabilitation and domestic violence shelters.

The Salvation Army’s Christmas fundraising goal is $18 million, up 5% from last year. The increase was, in part, due to inflation, said Brian Duewel, the nonprofit’s communications director.

“All the programs and services we run on a daily basis cost a little bit more this year,” Duewel said.

Since the pandemic, the Salvation Army has seen a decrease in overall donations. In 2020 and 2021, donations fell by $1 million, a continuing trend last year, Duewel said.

The transition from the pandemic to a period of high inflation has contributed to the decrease in donations, Duewel said. Because of increased costs of everyday items, people might have less to give, Duewel said.

“It’s tougher on our clients, but also tougher on our donors,” he said.

Fans at the Chicago Bears game Thursday night were the first to hear the ringing bells and see the red kettles. Through a partnership with the Bears, Salvation Army volunteers staffed red kettles at Soldier Field entrances and inside on the concourses.

Red kettle volunteers will be outside the stadium during the Bears’ Christmas Eve game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Donations also can be made via the Salvation Army website.