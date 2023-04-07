The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 7, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Lightfoot condemns CPD Twitter account’s ‘like’ of anti-trans post: ‘We are an inclusive city’

Chicago’s first openly gay mayor said she has directed the city’s top cop “to conduct a robust investigation to identify the person responsible and hold them accountable.”

By  Tom SchubaCindy Hernandez and Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Lightfoot condemns CPD Twitter account’s ‘like’ of anti-trans post: ‘We are an inclusive city’
Rainbow-marked CPD vehicle

A specially-marked CPD vehicle was rolled out ahead of Chicago Pride Parade in 2019.

Chicago Police Department

After the Chicago Police Department’s official Twitter account “liked” an anti-trans post on the platform, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday said the city “will not tolerate any form of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric” and said the person responsible should be held accountable.

“We are an inclusive city, and we must ensure that all of our residents are treated with dignity and respect,” Chicago’s first openly gay mayor tweeted, adding that she has directed interim Police Supt. Eric Carter “to conduct a robust investigation to identify the person responsible and hold them accountable.”

The Sun-Times reported Thursday that the police department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs had launched an investigation to determine how CPD’s official twitter account “liked” a post by country musician Travis Tritt, who tweeted Wednesday that he would no longer request Anheuser-Busch products while on tour. “I know many artists who are doing the same,” he added. 

Some conservatives’ called for a boycott of the company that owns Budweiser, Corona and other major beer brands after Bud Light partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender actress, TikTok personality and activist. 

In an Instagram post on April 1, Mulvaney talked about a Bud Light-sponsored contest while cracking a beer and showing off a special can the company gave to her with her face on it.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics,” the brand said in a statement this week. “From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Echoing earlier social media campaigns where conservative personalities posted themselves destroying their Nike shoes and swearing off M&M’s candy because of the companies’ support for so-called “woke” issues, posters filmed themselves pouring out or destroying Anheuser-Busch products.

In his own tweets, Supt. Carter said the department “does not tolerate bigotry” and insisted that liking Tritt’s post “does not represent the values of our department.”

“CPD is made up of a diverse group of Chicagoans who are committed to serving our city,” he said. “We will continue working to support and advocate for our every community, including our LGBTQ+ community, so that everyone feels safe and welcome.”

Contributing: AP

Next Up In News
Processions honor 2 Chicago firefighters who died this week as they are taken to funeral homes
Picture Chicago: 19 best photos from Sun-Times’ photographers
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart blocking lawyers from bringing documents to clients at Cook County Jail
Pilsen Via Crucis Stations of the Cross draws biggest crowd in years
FBI’s high-tech investigation cracks Chicago carjacking spree
Experts warn new weight loss medications carry long-term concerns
The Latest
Lucas Giolito of the White Sox lasted four innings on Opening Day at PNC Park on April 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox pitching battered again in loss to Pirates
White Sox waste pair of homers by Luis Robert Jr., home run by Jake Burger and four hits by Tim Anderson
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman credits pitching in WBC for strong start
Stroman pointed to his 2017 season with the Blue Jays, when he pitched 201 innings after participating in the WBC.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Texas Rangers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
David Ross pushes all the right buttons in Cubs’ win over Rangers
Part of Ross’ decisions involved his eyes and instincts, and that was apparent in his circle of trust that loomed large Friday in a 2-0 victory over the Rangers at chilly but sunny Wrigley Field.
By Mark Gonzales
 
merlin_112626074.jpg
Chicago
Processions honor 2 Chicago firefighters who died this week as they are taken to funeral homes
A crowd of dozens of first responders and supporters gathered for separate processions from the Cook County medical examiner’s office to suburban funeral homes.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago Fire Department firefighters stand at ease during the procession to the Cook County medical examiner’s office after Lt. Jan Tchoryk died battling an extra-alarm blaze in a high-rise building in the 1200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Wednesday, April 5.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 19 best photos from Sun-Times’ photographers
Chicago picks its 57th mayor, a tornado hits the northwest suburb of Belvidiere, and the Chicago Fire Department loses two of its own.
By Sun-Times staff
 