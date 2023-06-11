The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 11, 2023
8-month-old found dead inside Washington Heights home

Police found Taya Morris unresponsive inside a home in the 9100 block of South Ada Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Taya Morris was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are conducting a death investigation after an 8-month-old girl was found dead inside a Washington Heights home early Saturday.

About 4.am., Taya Morris was found unresponsive in the 9100 block of South Ada Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Detectives were conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

No other information was immediately known.

