The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
News Entertainment and Culture Chicago

Open House Chicago coming back with 170 locations and two kickoff parties

The weekend event, from Oct. 13-15, will feature Uptown’s Riviera Theatre for the first time. The ornate concert venue was built in 1917 as a movie theater.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE Open House Chicago coming back with 170 locations and two kickoff parties
The Riviera theater in Uptown.

The ornate Riviera Theatre in Uptown is a new addition to the 2023 lineup of Open House Chicago.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Open House Chicago is coming back bigger and better this year.

The weekend event, from Oct. 13-15, will open up more than 170 architectural rarities to the public for free, up from 150 last year, according to the Chicago Architecture Center.

And for the first time, two parties will kick off opening night: A party open to the public at the architecture center’s building at 111 E. Wacker Dr.; and a members-only party on the 33rd floor of Willis Tower.

The rest of the weekend features self-guided tours at culturally and architecturally significant buildings in more than 20 neighborhoods.

New in this year’s lineup is Uptown’s Riviera Theater, an ornate concert venue originally built in 1917 as a movie theater.

People can also visit the childhood home of Walt Disney in Hermosa and the National Cambodian Heritage Museum in Ravenswood.

For more information, visit openhousechicago.org.

Next Up In News
Facing ethics questions, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin postpones launch of Congress bid
Riot Fest owner says ‘things finally made sense’ after his recent diagnosis of autism
DraftKings pulls 9/11-themed sports betting offer
How rocks, insects, plastic, other foreign objects end up in our food
Is the worst behind us? What unemployment data for metro Chicago indicate
Comptroller candidate grilled, then approved, by City Council committee
The Latest
City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin postponed a launch of her 2024 bid for Congress.
News
Facing ethics questions, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin postpones launch of Congress bid
Conyears-Ervin was poised to run in the March Illinois Democratic primary for the seat now held by Rep. Danny Davis.
By Lynn Sweet and Fran Spielman
 
Riot Fest owner and co-founder Michael Petryshyn says when he was growing up with undiagnosed autism, he was seen as “difficult but lovable.”
Music
Riot Fest owner says ‘things finally made sense’ after his recent diagnosis of autism
Mike Petryshyn, whose festival returns this week for its 17th edition, connects the condition to his early love of punk music and his tendency to think of solutions but have trouble executing them.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
DarftKings logo
Sports
DraftKings pulls 9/11-themed sports betting offer
“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” the company wrote. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected.”
By Wayne Parry | Associated Press
 
These photos show packaging for Banquet Brand Frozen Chicken Strips, which was recalled by ConAgra Brands on Sept. 2 due to possible contamination by foreign matter. Recent weeks have seen high-profile food recalls for contamination with foreign objects.
Consumer Affairs
How rocks, insects, plastic, other foreign objects end up in our food
There have been high-profile recalls recently because food products were contaminated with foreign objects including stainless steel in peanut butter and bone fragments in smoked sausage.
By Jonel Aleccia | AP
 
A closed sign is on display outside a Chicago store in May 2020.
Business
Is the worst behind us? What unemployment data for metro Chicago indicate
For the first time since before the pandemic, metro Chicago posted unemployment rates below 4% across three consecutive months.
By Alden Loury
 