The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
News Suburban Chicago

One person suffers ‘serious burns’ in Elk Grove Village industrial fire

A fire at a truck repair shop Tuesday near O’Hare Airport burned two semis, four trailers and eight personal vehicles. One worker was hospitalized. The cause is under investigation.

By  Daily Herald
   
SHARE One person suffers ‘serious burns’ in Elk Grove Village industrial fire
Firefighters battle a large vehicle fire Tuesday morning near O'Hare International Airport that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

Firefighters battle a large vehicle fire Tuesday morning near O’Hare International Airport that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

Brian Hill/Daily Herald

A worker at a tractor-trailer repair shop in Elk Grove Village suffered “serious burns” in a fire that also damaged or destroyed multiple vehicles early Tuesday.

Elk Grove Village fire officials said they were called to the shop near the intersection of United Lane and Pan Am Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

A fire that had engulfed a single semitruck ultimately spread to another semitruck, four trailers and eight personal vehicles nearby, fire officials said. The adjacent building suffered minor heat damage but remained inhabitable.

The injured worker was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. The worker’s condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more of this story, go to dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Chicago among top cities seeing rising foreclosures
Flight attendants picket outside O’Hare, joining thousands at airports across the country
Trump’s Chicago lawyers allege ‘mudslinging’ in bid to freeze Illinois ballot challenge in appellate court
Number of migrants in Chicago shelters at lowest point in months
Artist Joyce Owens, 76, showed the ‘positive’ Black experience in her work
Lawsuit accuses Darien figure skating coach of sexually assaulting minor athlete
The Latest
Garrett Crochet works out before the White Sox’ game against the Guardians last month.
White Sox
Garrett Crochet ‘ecstatic’ about chance to be White Sox starter
But left-hander’s path to rotation could be revisited by end of camp
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Bears
The next month will shape Justin Fields’ trade market
There’s poetry in the possibility that the Steelers’ decision to cut a former Bears first-round quarterback Monday could portend their interest in their current one.
By Patrick Finley
 
FLIGHTATTENDANTS-021424-04.JPG
Money
Flight attendants picket outside O’Hare, joining thousands at airports across the country
The flight attendants in Chicago protested the lack of contract negotiations and demanded better wages and working conditions, as part of the Worldwide Flight Attendant Day of Action.
By Phyllis Cha
 
Taste
Flakes, fries, chips, and spuds: The powerful economics behind potatoes
This unassuming but versatile vegetable has found its way into the recipes and culture of virtually every country in the world.
By Wealth of Geeks
 
President Donald Trump
Trump’s Chicago lawyers allege ‘mudslinging’ in bid to freeze Illinois ballot challenge in appellate court
This all comes as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether the Colorado Supreme Court erred when it found in December that Trump is barred from the presidency under the 14th Amendment. The nation’s high court seems poised to rule in Trump’s favor.
By Jon Seidel
 