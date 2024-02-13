One person suffers ‘serious burns’ in Elk Grove Village industrial fire

A worker at a tractor-trailer repair shop in Elk Grove Village suffered “serious burns” in a fire that also damaged or destroyed multiple vehicles early Tuesday.

Elk Grove Village fire officials said they were called to the shop near the intersection of United Lane and Pan Am Boulevard just before 7 a.m.

A fire that had engulfed a single semitruck ultimately spread to another semitruck, four trailers and eight personal vehicles nearby, fire officials said. The adjacent building suffered minor heat damage but remained inhabitable.

The injured worker was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. The worker’s condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For more of this story, go to dailyherald.com.

