Two police officers injured Belmont Cragin crash
Officers responding to a call in the 2300 block of North Laramie Avenue about 7:02 p.m. Monday swerved to avoid hitting two people on a scooter. The squad car struck struck a parked car and caught fire.
Two police officers were injured in a crash in Belmont Cragin on Monday night, police said.
Officers were driving northbound in the 2300 block of North Laramie Avenue about 7:02 p.m. while responding to a call with their lights and sirens on when two people on a scooter drove through an intersection at the same time, police said. The officers swerved to avoid hitting them and hit a parked car, causing the squad car and the parked car to catch fire. Two other parked cars were damaged.
The two officers were taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.
The two people on the scooter fled the scene on foot.
