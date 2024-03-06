Bus crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves driver dead, 2 children hospitalized
The driver suffered a medical emergency, lost control of his bus and struck a median about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Streeterville. Both children were hospitalized in good condition.
A school bus driver was killed and two children were hospitalized Wednesday when the driver struck a median on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville.
The driver, Christopher Johnson, suffered a medical emergency while driving about 4 p.m. in the 600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, causing him to lose control of the bus and strike a median, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
Johnson, 39, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Two boys, ages 9 and 12, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation and were listed in good condition, police said.
Detectives were conducting a death investigation.
