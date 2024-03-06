The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
News News Chicago

Bus crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves driver dead, 2 children hospitalized

The driver suffered a medical emergency, lost control of his bus and struck a median about 4 p.m. Wednesday in Streeterville. Both children were hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Bus crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves driver dead, 2 children hospitalized
cfd_ambulance.jpg

A school bus driver was killed and two children were hospitalized Wednesday when the driver struck a median on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville.

The driver, Christopher Johnson, suffered a medical emergency while driving about 4 p.m. in the 600 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, causing him to lose control of the bus and strike a median, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Johnson, 39, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two boys, ages 9 and 12, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for observation and were listed in good condition, police said.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Next Up In News
Park district updates projects in Jackson Park, Midway Plaisance Park
Teen shot, killed in South Loop ‘teen trend’ event is remembered as ‘genuine’ and ‘no person to start fights’
Here are the guests of Illinois members of Congress for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address
Police searching for bank robber in Schaumburg
Donors save 100-year-old Catholic school in Cicero from closure
Protests & peace — Chicago ready for demonstrators at Dem convention, but police won’t ‘tolerate violence’
The Latest
Portrait of Officer Ella French who was shot in 2021 during a traffic stop in West Englewood.
Editorials
Hoping for a path toward closure after conviction in Chicago police officer Ella French’s murder
Nothing can bring back fallen Officer Ella French. Still, we hope there’s some sense of justice and closure for her loved ones after Emonth Morgan’s convicted for her 2021 murder.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Homewood Flossmoor's Bryce Heard (2) goes to the basket over Curie’s Derrick Dowdell (23) during the IHSA Class 4A supersectional at UIC.
High School Basketball
Previewing the IHSA Class 4A high school basketball state finals
Homewood-Flossmoor is the favorite but New Trier, Normal and Palatine will all provide a challenge to the Vikings.
By Michael O’Brien
 
BEARS-082221-10.JPG
Bears
Ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky set for return to Bills in free agency
The Bills were Trubisky’s first team after the Bears moved on from him at the end of the 2020 season.
By Jason Lieser
 
Schaumburg bank robbery
Crime
Police searching for bank robber in Schaumburg
He was last seen running south on Meacham Road, police said. He was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, black shoes with white soles and was carrying a black Under Armour backpack.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
UTEP v Northwestern
College Sports
Northwestern still looking for a home football stadium — or three — for the 2024 season
Spring practices started Monday — and Northwestern still hasn’t said where it will play its home football games this year.
By Patrick Finley
 