The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 24, 2024
News Chicago

Chicagoans flock to lakefront as city beaches open for summer

Chicago beaches will be open everyday with lifeguards until Labor Day. Visitors scattered across North Avenue Beach, lounging on towels and playing in the water.

By  Jessica Ma
   
SHARE Chicagoans flock to lakefront as city beaches open for summer
BEACHOPENING-052524 9.jpg

Beachgoers visit North Ave Beach as Chicago’s public lakefront beaches open for the summer season. The beaches will be open daily with lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

On a not-so-sunny day, Chicago residents still couldn’t resist heading to lakefront beaches, which opened for the summer Friday.

Jaylen Brown, 19, from West Loop, came to North Avenue Beach to play volleyball with his twin brother, Jaydan, and their friends. The game was a way for them to reconnect after returning from college, they said, and they plan to be at the beach “as much as possible.”

“We played volleyball in high school. Being able to hang out with each other outdoors [is] what we’re looking forward to doing,” Jaylen said.

The city’s 22 beaches will be open daily with lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Labor Day.

At a Monday press conference, Sam Jordan, manager of beaches and pools with the Chicago Park District, said the city currently has enough lifeguards to staff the lakefront and open every pool.

“Water safety is the primary focus for the Chicago Park District’s highly trained certified lifeguards,” Jordan said. “Swimming is only allowed when lifeguards are present and on duty.”

But the city is still recruiting summer lifeguards. So far, the city has received almost 2,000 candidates, and the application will stay open until June 1, according to Irene Tostado, a spokesperson for the Chicago Park District.

BEACHOPENING-052524 6.jpg

Beachgoers visit North Ave Beach as Chicago’s public lakefront beaches open for the summer season. The beaches will be open daily with lifeguards on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

Jim Vondruska/For the Sun-Times

“We are very optimistic about the success of our hiring campaign efforts,” Tostado said in an email.

At North Avenue Beach, lifeguards observed beach goers from their chairs Friday. There was a green flag, signifying the beach was open for swimming. A red flag means the beach is closed, while a yellow one warns swimmers to be cautious.

The beach was less crowded than expected, according to visitors. Beachgoers were scattered across the lakefront, as some sprawled on beach towels and a handful splashed in the water.

Carol Curatti, 47, from St. Charles, came to the beach with her daughter and friend to “get some sun — if it comes out.” The National Weather Service expected a “mostly cloudy day,” with possibly a few “peeks” of sun.

The NWS said it was monitoring storms for the afternoon and evening. Friday’s temperature was around 70 degrees.

Visitors also came from all over.

Melissa Oran, 35, traveled from Indianapolis with her 8-year old and 4-year old sons. They stopped by the beach to play in the water and make sand castles, she said. Though her sons took a dip, Oran was not planning on stepping into Lake Michigan, whose temperature varied from the upper 50s to lower 60s that day.

“I’m not brave enough. I think it’s kind of chilly right now,” Oran said.

And it was some visitors’ first time at the beach, like for Muhamed Thanon’s 2-year old son. The family laid out on the sand, keeping an eye on the toddler.

“He’s loving it. He’s just playing with the sand,” said Thanon, 22, from Alsip. “I just wanted to enjoy the view, the waves.”

Fatima Ortiz, 17, ditched school Friday, swapping the classroom for the beach — a much better place to be, she said.

“[We’re] just trying to relax and have a day to not care about anything,” Ortiz said. “We’ve got ice cream and snacks.”

Next Up In News
As Pritzker, Dems hash out state budget, lawmakers tackle health care, abortion protections and digital IDs
Celebrate the 2024 cicada emergence at these events in the Chicago area
Agentes federales acusan a tres hombres que presuntamente robaron $250,000 en robos de negocios a mano armada
Jurado del Condado de Cook dictaminó que Zantac no le causó cáncer de colon a una mujer de Brookfield
Lagunitas cierra cervecería y bar de Chicago y se regresa a California
Mayor's RTA board nominee withdraws, denounces critics as 'opponents of African American empowerment'
The Latest
Dirksen Federal Courthouse window
La Voz Chicago
Agentes federales acusan a tres hombres que presuntamente robaron $250,000 en robos de negocios a mano armada
El trío usaba máscaras, portaba armas de fuego y utilizaba vehículos robados para asaltar licorerías y bares, según los fiscales federales.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Zantac
La Voz Chicago
Jurado del Condado de Cook dictaminó que Zantac no le causó cáncer de colon a una mujer de Brookfield
Los miembros del jurado deliberaron durante algo más de cuatro horas, desde el miércoles por la tarde hasta el jueves por la mañana. El juicio, que duró tres semanas y fue el primero de miles de casos similares en todo el país que se presentaron ante un jurado, terminó el miércoles.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
sitdown-CST-062214-007.JPG
La Voz Chicago
Lagunitas cierra cervecería y bar de Chicago y se regresa a California
El cierre de la cervecería en el área de Douglass Park afectará a 86 empleados, algunos de los cuales trabajarán a distancia o se trasladarán a California.
By Amy Yee
 
The Mole de Mayo festival will serve up plenty of delicious food, music, Lucha Libra wresting and more.
La Voz Chicago
Mole de Mayo 2024 moves location after pushback from Pilsen residents
Mole de Mayo celebrates 15 years this Memorial Day weekend in a new location after receiving pushback from local residents.
By Andrea Flores
 
Supreme Court Alito Heaven Flag
Democracy Solutions Project
Justice Alito's refusal to recuse himself in Jan. 6 cases sends up red flags
It could not be clearer the Supreme Court needs genuine ethics rules, not the hazy, unenforceable guidelines it approved last year. Sen. Dick Durbin has said he is thinking about holding hearings on the matter since the Alito flag controversy. The Senate has a civic duty to do so.
By CST Editorial Board
 