One dead, six injured in Archer Heights crash

A man was killed and six people were seriously injured in a crash early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

About 2:40 a.m., officers responded to an accident involving two black SUVs in the 4200 block of South Pulaski, Chicago police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two men and two women were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital; all were listed in critical condition, officials said.

Another man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he alao was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

A third woman, taken to Stroger Hospital, was listed in serious condition, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

