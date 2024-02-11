One dead, six injured in Archer Heights crash

A man was killed and six people were seriously injured in a crash early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.
About 2:40 a.m., officers responded to an accident involving two black SUVs in the 4200 block of South Pulaski, Chicago police said.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Two men and two women were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital; all were listed in critical condition, officials said.
Another man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he alao was listed in critical condition, authorities said.
A third woman, taken to Stroger Hospital, was listed in serious condition, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
Justice Joy Cunningham runs to keep seat on Illinois Supreme Court, facing primary challenge from Judge Jesse Reyes
The Latest
Warm-weather lover wants to spend nice days at the lake house and wishes social events weren’t always getting in the way.
Justice Joy Cunningham runs to keep seat on Illinois Supreme Court, facing primary challenge from Judge Jesse Reyes
Cunningham seeks to hold to the position she was appointed to in 2022, but Reyes says its time for a Latino justice on the state’s highest court.
Harris finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists in Curie’s 65-59 win against Kenwood in the Public League title game.
The focus was on the future and on winning games, especially for a team that opted to stand pat at the trade deadline Thursday.