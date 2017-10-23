26-year-old man missing since Saturday from West Town

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old man reported missing Saturday from the West Town neighborhood.

Carlos Ortiz was last seen in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Ortiz is described as a 5-foot-5, 135-pound Hispanic man with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white letters on the back, black shorts with white stripes on each leg, and black and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.