3 injured, 1 critically, in North Barrington crash

Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash Sunday night in northwest suburban North Barrington.

Deputies responded at 5:58 p.m. to a crash near the intersection of routes 59 and 22 in North Barrington, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. When they arrived, deputies found two vehicles with extensive damage, one of which was partially submerged in water west of the road.

A Toyota traveling north on Route 59 south of Route 22 lost control and drifted into the southbound lanes, where it collided with a Toyota Highlander, the sheriff’s office said. The Corolla then drove off the west side of the road and became partially submerged in a wetland area.

Members of the Lake Zurich Rural Fire Protection District rescued the Corolla’s driver, a 63-year-old Arlington Heights woman, as well as an 86-year-old Lake Barrington woman who was riding with her, the sheriff’s office said.

The Corolla’s passenger was taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, while the driver was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Highlander, a 55-year-old Round Lake Beach woman, was taken to Good Shepherd with non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.