At least three people were shot within city limits on Monday, one of whom was critically wounded.

The 21-year-old was found at 10:28 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and chest on a sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Stewart, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A Chicago Police Officer looks a pool of blood at the scene where a man was shot Monday night in the 7500 block of South Stewart in the Englewood neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Another man was wounded Monday evening from a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 5 p.m, the 25-year-old was standing on a front porch in the 4900 block of West Cortez when someone approached him from a gangway and opened fire, striking him in the ankle, police said.

In the morning, a man was wounded by gunfire inside the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Bronzeville neighborhood campus on the South Side. The 28-year-old was shot at 4:37 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Federal Street, police said. He was not a student at the school.

On Sunday, at least four people were wounded in citywide shootings.

Chicago Police investigate a man shot Monday night in the 7500 block of South Stewart in the Englewood neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

 