3 wounded in Monday shootings

Chicago Police investigate a man shot Monday night in the 7500 block of South Stewart in the Englewood neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least three people were shot within city limits on Monday, one of whom was critically wounded.

The 21-year-old was found at 10:28 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and chest on a sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Stewart, according to Chicago police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Another man was wounded Monday evening from a shooting in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 5 p.m, the 25-year-old was standing on a front porch in the 4900 block of West Cortez when someone approached him from a gangway and opened fire, striking him in the ankle, police said.

In the morning, a man was wounded by gunfire inside the Illinois Institute of Technology’s Bronzeville neighborhood campus on the South Side. The 28-year-old was shot at 4:37 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Federal Street, police said. He was not a student at the school.

On Sunday, at least four people were wounded in citywide shootings.