4 killed, 9 wounded in shootings Wednesday

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2018 in the 7200 block of South Green Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Four people were killed and nine others were wounded by gun violence between about 2:30 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. Wednesday across Chicago.

The most recent fatal shooting happened at 11:44 p.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 28-year-old man was standing on a front porch when a minivan drove by and someone inside fired shots in the 100 block of East 120th Place, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the left shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

About a half hour earlier, another man was killed in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

A group of people were standing outside when someone fired shots from an alley at 11:17 p.m. in the 800 block of South Paulina, according to police.

A 29-year-old man was suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his foot, shoulder, knee and armpit. He was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 21-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting. He was shot in his buttocks and taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Earlier in the day, a man was fatally shot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The 26-year-old was shot in the chest at 2:13 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Greenwood. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The details of the shooting weren’t immediately known, but police believe the attack was a possible drive-by shooting by someone in a white sedan, police said.

The first fatal shooting of the day happened about 12:35 p.m.in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

A man in his late 20s was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene about 12:35 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Winchester Avenue, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hadn’t yet released details about any of the deaths.

The most recent non-fatal shooting left a man and two teens wounded in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the three wounded at 10:28 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Green, according to police.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head and is in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and a 21-year-old man was shot in the left arm. Both of their conditions had stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Five men were also wounded in shootings throughout the day, including a man was was shot in his home by armed robbers and a 23-year-old who was shot in the mouth.

About 2:20 p.m., a man was in his backyard on the West Side when he was approached by three people who announced a robbery in the 5800 block of West Roosevelt, police said. Two more people – one of whom was armed – then came up to him and stole property, including a bracelet.

The 33-year-old man then ran into his home and closed the door behind him. The robbers fired shots through the door, striking him in the upper left leg, upper right hip and abdomen, according to police.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and was being transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The first non-fatal shooting of the day happened at 2:19 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A 23-year-old man was walking in the 4800 block of West Hubbard when someone shot him in the upper right lip. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

The shooter was described as a male with a short Afro hairstyle wearing a black-and-white Adidas outfit, police said.

On Tuesday, two people were killed and three others were wounded in shootings on the South Side.

