5 hurt in latest spray attack at Morgan Park High School

Three students and two teachers were hurt in spray attack at Morgan Park High School — the latest of at least four spray attacks at the school in a week.

Officers responded at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday to an aerosol spray attack on the 2nd and 3rd floors at the 1700 block of West Pryor, Chicago police said. A police spokesperson could not confirm if it was pepper spray.

Three students were taken to Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island and Little Company of Mary Hospital, police said. Two teachers affected by the spray refused medical treatment.

Police said they were reviewing surveillance video to determine a suspect.

At least three other spray attacks have been reported at the school since April 25.

On Tuesday, two students and a teacher were sprayed about 1:10 p.m. at the school, police said. The students were taken to hospitals and the teacher refused medical attention.

Last week, a student discharged pepper spray on April 25 and hit two adults and three minors, police said. A day earlier, at least eight people were injured by mace or pepper spray.

A spokesman for Chicago Public Schools did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

