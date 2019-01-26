Man, woman shot inside vehicle in West Pullman

A male shooter wounded a man and woman early Saturday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 12:43 a.m., a 59-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 12000 block of South State Street when an armed male walked over, according to Chicago police.

He fired multiple bullets at each of them, police said. The man had gunshot wounds in his right arm and leg, and the woman was struck throughout the right side of her body.

The man drove a block to a fire station, where Chicago police officers arrived to assist him and the woman, according to a police source.

Both of them were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. No one is in custody for the shooting as Area South detectives investigate.