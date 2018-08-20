5-year-old boy dies after being hit by vehicle in West Lawn

A 5-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Johnny Flores Jr. ran out into the street from between two parked cars at 12:41 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 59th Street and was hit by a vehicle, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the same block and was pronounced dead at 1:20 p.m.

The 16-year-old boy driving the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash, police said. He was cited for driving while having never been issued a driver’s license.

No additional charges were expected against him as the CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit continued to investigate the crash. No other injuries were reported.