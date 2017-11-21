9-year-old boy killed in Calumet City crash

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a crash Monday night in south suburban Calumet City.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 6:56 p.m. at Torrence Avenue and Michigan City Road, according to Calumet City police.

A vehicle heading south on Torrence tried turning east onto Michigan City Road and was struck on the passenger side by a vehicle heading north on Torrence, police said.

Several occupants of the southbound vehicle, including 9-year-old Jose Antonio Martinez, were injured and taken to hospitals, police said.

Martinez, a resident of Hammond, Indiana, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 7:38 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police did not provide the genders, ages and conditions of the other injured victims Tuesday afternoon.

The Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Calumet City police with the investigation.