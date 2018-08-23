Armed robber strikes twice in an hour on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents about a pair of armed robberies reported less than an hour apart Monday night in the North Park and Portage Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, a suspect has approached victims, pulled out a silver handgun and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened about 10:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Foster, police said. The other occurred about 11:10 p.m. in the 4700 block of North LaPorte.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pount male between 17 and 20 years old, according to police. He wore a black, long-sleeved shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information about the hold-ups was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.