Attempted kidnapping reported near Diversey Harbor: police

A man tried to kidnap a girl Thursday afternoon near Diversey Harbor on the lake front, police said.

About 3:05 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop in the 2400 block of North Cannon Drive when someone pulled up in a 4-door, black Mercedes, Chicago Police said. The person in the car told the girl “why don’t you get into my car and I’ll drive you home?” and “I’m not a bad person.”

The girl ran from the man into a nearby museum and called her father, police said.

The suspect was described as a hispanic man, between 25 and 30 years old, thin, with short hair, a goatee and thick eyebrows, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.