WASHINGTON – The seven Republican members in Congress from Illinois on Monday urged President Trump not to commute the sentence of imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, coming after Trump raised the possibility of a clemency grant for the man he got to know on the “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Blagojevich is serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges and has been in a federal prison in Colorado for more than six years.

Rep. Darin LaHood R-Ill., organized the letter, which asked Trump, to “give thoughtful attention to our fear that granting clemency for the former governor would set a detrimental precedent and send a damaging message on your efforts to root out public corruption in our government.”

The letter also said, “the evidence against Rod Blagojevich was gathered through the dilgent law professional in the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. To no excuse him (Blagojevich) would be demoralizing to those committed agents and officials who work hard every day in Illinois to fight public corruption and defend the rule of law.”

The letter was copied to White House Counsel Don McGahn. Trump, stepping up his presidential power of clemency, and promising more to come on June 8, when he talked to reporters before departing for the G7 Summit in Canada, has been circumventing the Justice Department Office of Pardon Attorney. The White House clemency grants Trump is interested in are being routed through McGahns’ office.

Blagojevich attorney Leonard Goodman said the letter :ooks to me like it was written by cynical career officials who know very well that injustices occur in the federal system. A 14-year sentence for an elected official who never took a bribe, kickback, gift or loan from any supporter; never took a penny from his campaign fund; and was never in the pocket of any special interests, is indefensible.” Goodman is an investor in the company owning the Chicago Sun-Times.

The other signers are Illinois Republican Reps. John Shimkus; Peter Roskam; Randy Hultgren; Adam Kinzinger; Rodney Davis and Mike Host.



