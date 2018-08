Boy, 15, wounded in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

He was outside with a group of people about 9:15 p.m. when someone in a passing gray or white Jeep Grand Cherokee opened fire in the 3400 block of West Walnut, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.