Boy shot in West Garfield Park

The 4100 block of West Adams Street in West Garfield Park | Google Maps

A 16-year-old boy was shot late Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:55 p.m., the boy was crossing the street in the 4100 block of West Madison Street when someone shot him, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting. Police initially listed the shooting in the 4100 block of West Adams Street.