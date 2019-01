Man wounded in Bronzeville shooting

A 21-year-old was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

About 12:25 a.m., the man shot in the shoulder by someone he had been arguing with on the third floor of a building in the 5000 block of South Washington Park Court, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized. The shooter, who the victim knew beforehand, is not in custody.