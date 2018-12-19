Burglar targeting vehicles by West Town CTA tracks: police

Police are looking for a burglar stealing from parked vehicles this month in the West Town neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The suspect has been breaking in by opening unlocked doors or smashing a window, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The vehicles would be parked near the CTA L tracks when the thefts — usually of computers, backpacks and other personal items — occurred.

The burglaries happened:

between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in the 1400 block of West Fulton Street;

between 5:40 and 9:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 200 block of North Elizabeth Street;

between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 200 block of North Elizabeth Street;

between 4 and 8 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 1400 block of West Randolph Street;

between 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 1400 block of West Randolph Street;

between 9 and 10 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 1400 block of West Randolph Street;

about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 100 block of North Ada Street;

between 7 and 11:40 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 1400 block of West Lake Street; and

between 8:40 p.m. Dec. 14 and 12 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 1300 block of West Fulton Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.