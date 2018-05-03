Burglars have broken into at least five garages last month, stealing property from vehicles parked on the North Side.
The incidents have happened overnight in the early mornings on:
- April 10 in the 2300 block of West Cullom;
- April 12 in the 3300 block of North Bell;
- April 13 in the 4200 block of North Claremont;
- April 17 in the 3400 block of North Damen; and
- April 17 in the 2000 block of West Bradley.
A description of a possible suspect wasn’t provided.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.