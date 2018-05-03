Burglars breaking into garages, stealing from vehicles on North Side: police

Burglars have broken into at least five garages last month, stealing property from vehicles parked on the North Side.

The incidents have happened overnight in the early mornings on:

April 10 in the 2300 block of West Cullom;

April 12 in the 3300 block of North Bell;

April 13 in the 4200 block of North Claremont;

April 17 in the 3400 block of North Damen; and

April 17 in the 2000 block of West Bradley.

A description of a possible suspect wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.