Chicago Police are warning businesses of recent burglaries in the West Loop.

The three reported burglaries happened in the 600 block of West Lake Street over a period of months, police said. In each incident, burglars broke into businesses with various pry tools and stole laptop computers, tablets and cash.

The robberies happened:

  • about 6:25 a.m. April 4;
  • about 5:30 a.m. March 18; and
  • about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 22, 2017.

Police are looking for three suspects, described as men in their middle ages.