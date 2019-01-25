Chicago area could see 2 bouts of minus 30 wind chill values, snowfall this week

The Chicago area is bracing for two cold snaps with wind chill values possibly as low as 30 degrees below zero as well as more snowfall over the next week, according to the weather service.

As of 7 a.m. Friday, O’Hare International Airport was reporting temperatures that were 6 degrees below zero and Midway International Airport was seeing minus 4, the National Weather Service said. With wind chill factored in, temperatures at both airports were minus 25.

In some parts of northeast Illinois, wind chill values could dip to minus 30 Friday morning, the NWS said. As the day warms up, temperatures will only climb to highs in the single digits.

Bitterly cold air will be the rule for the next 5 days. A quick round of light snow will occur this afternoon into the evening, with up to an inch or two of accumulation possible. Besides the cold, there is a potentially significant snow system arriving late Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/6uIs9mFxW5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 25, 2019

There also will likely be snow starting in the late afternoon, snarling rush-hour commutes, the weather service said. Those in the Chicago area should expect up to two inches of accumulation.

The NWS said that by late Sunday, a “shovel-able” amount of snowfall was predicted to return, following last weekend’s winter storm that led to a thousand flights canceled. Amounts greater than six inches are possible.

The snowstorm will help things warm up a bit — temperatures Monday should climb into the 20s but will drop back to below zero by Tuesday, when another arctic front may bring some of the lowest temperatures we’ve seen since January 2014’s cold snap.

A wind chill value below 30 or lower will settle in from Tuesday to late Thursday, the NWS said. Wednesday’s highs will likely remain below zero.

Too much winter weather now & coming up to keep track of? Here's a timeline summarizing our thoughts into next week. The combination of snow and especially cold next week could have significant impacts for multiple days. Ensure the car, home, & your family are ready! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/JiqKamdM5Y — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 25, 2019

The weather service noted that the low temperatures and wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Anyone going outdoors during the extreme cold should wear a hat and gloves to reduce the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

The NWS also warned that road salt may be less effective in the bitter cold during Friday evening commutes, as the snow may stick and cause slick spots.