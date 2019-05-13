Parents, incoming aldermen demand an elected Chicago school board

Several parents groups and incoming Chicago aldermen on Monday urged passage of a measure that would enact an elected school board in the city and booed who they see as the chief opponent: Illinois Senate President John Cullerton.

“Chicagoans have known this was our democratic right for more than 10 years,” said Alderman-elect Daniel La Spata (1st), speaking at a rally outside the Thompson Center. “But we’re still waiting. I’ve gotten married, I’ve bought a house, I’ve become an alderman. How is it we are still waiting?”

The measure passed out of the Illinois House in April, but Cullerton has yet to assign the bill to a committee on the Senate side. The activists are concerned the bill will die when the legislative session ends May 31.

The bill, in its current form, doesn’t appear to have the backing of Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot, who recently told WBEZ that while she supports an elected school board, 20 members and a president is too “unwieldy.”

The activists urged Lightfoot to push for an elected school board and for Cullerton to get the bill moving in the Senate.

“John Cullerton, (here’s) news for you: You don’t work for the mayor, you work for the people of Chicago,” said Erica Clark, director of Parents 4 Teachers.

