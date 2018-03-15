Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl who are believed to be in danger after they were taken by their father, who is a person of interest in a fatal south suburban Markham shooting, according to authorities.
- An 18-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.
- A few hours earlier, a man was shot in the leg in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- About half an hour before the Austin shooting, a 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.
- Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a man was shot inside a home in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
